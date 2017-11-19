Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Mechanic killed in elevator shaft during repair work

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Nov 19, 2017 - 17:18
  • Updated : Nov 19, 2017 - 17:18
A mechanic has died after getting his body stuck between an elevator car and the shaft.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m., Saturday at a department store in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.

The 44-year-old worker was working alongside four other mechanics. After they were done for the day, the man reportedly went back to the elevator alone telling the others that he had unfinished work to do.

The incident happened while he was in the elevator shaft on his own. It is still unknown how his body ended up entangled between the elevator car and the shaft. A police investigation is ongoing. 

(Yonhap)

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114