Mechanic killed in elevator shaft during repair work

A mechanic has died after getting his body stuck between an elevator car and the shaft.The incident occurred around 6 p.m., Saturday at a department store in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.The 44-year-old worker was working alongside four other mechanics. After they were done for the day, the man reportedly went back to the elevator alone telling the others that he had unfinished work to do.The incident happened while he was in the elevator shaft on his own. It is still unknown how his body ended up entangled between the elevator car and the shaft. A police investigation is ongoing.(khnews@heraldcorp.com)