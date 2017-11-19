South Korea speeds up seismic preparedness in face of earthquake threat

NATIONAL

Officials from the Korea Institute of Geosciences and Mineral Resources look into sudden appearance of sands on a rice paddy in the southeastern coastal region around the port city of Pohang that was biy by the 5.4 magnitude quake last week. Yonhap

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake and a series of aftershocks that struck off the southeastern city of Pohang last week damaged some 2,000 private houses and injured dozens as of Sunday, according to the Ministry of Interior and Safety.A total of 1,124 people have been displaced and are living in 11 temporary shelters, while some 20,000 from military, police and fire departments and public volunteers have been mobilized to restore damaged properties. So far 82 people have been treated for injuries at hospitals. Of them, 15 are hospitalized.The country’s second-strongest earthquake in decades also left cracks and damage in walls at 110 elementary schools and 106 middle and high schools in the coastal regions, although no deaths were reported since the quake.Education authorities have also postponed the country’s national university entrance examination, originally slated for last Thursday, by a week due to safety concerns. The annual exam is the focus of students’ 12 years of education leading to university.The recent disaster, followed by last year’s 5.8 quake in nearby Gyeongju, raises public concerns over safety in a country that rarely experiences tremor as geologists warn of bigger seismic activities to come. The Pohang quake occurred at around 2:29 p.m. on Nov. 15, sending tremors as far as the capital Seoul, more than 300 kilometers away.To allay public concerns, Rep. Cho Jeong-sik of the ruling Democratic Party, who heads the parliamentary land, infrastructure and transport committee, submitted a legislative proposal to improve earthquake resistance of age-old infrastructure, buildings and transportation systems nationwide.The bill calls for government monitoring of infrastructure facilities aged 30 years or over to upgrade the nation‘s quake preparedness.“Subways and highways that were constructed more than 30 years ago during the industrialization period are not functioning well, and have serious security concerns. It is time to shift our response mode from the current passive one to a proactive one against age-old infrastructure,” Cho said.By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)