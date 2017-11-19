BTS receives collaboration offer from EDM DJ Zedd

ENTERTAINMENT

BTS, left, and Zedd (Big Hit Entertainment and Hyundai Card)

World famous DJ Zedd may be the latest musician to collaborate with K-pop juggernaut BTS, as the group has recently received an offer from the EDM artist.On Friday, Zedd took to Twitter and tweeted to BTS, “Hi guys. I hear u wanna collaborate with me. Let’s do it.” BTS replied to the offer by tweeting “Let’s do it!!”Previously during an interview with the US’ Entertainment Tonight, BTS had named Zedd as one of the artists it’d like to meet at the upcoming American Music Awards, along with artists like Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga. The group will perform at the ceremony as the first ever K-pop act to attend the event, which will be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Sunday and broadcast by Korean cable channel Mnet at 10 a.m. Monday (Korea Standard Time).The two acts didn’t share details about the possible collaboration. But if the project pulls through, it will be another cross-continental EDM project for BTS, following The Chainsmokers for “Best of Me” and most recently, American DJ Steve Aoki and US rapper Desiigner for the remix version of “MIC Drop,” which will be released Friday.Having won a Grammy for best dance recording at the 56th Grammy Awards for “Clarity,” Russian-German producer Zedd has also worked with big-name artists like Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and The Black Eyed Peas.