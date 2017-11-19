Yewon School to hold anniversary concert

ENTERTAINMENT

Yewon School’s upcoming anniversary concert is set to take place Nov. 26 at Lotte Concert Hall. (Yewon School)

Yewon School, Korea’s first middle school dedicated to arts founded in 1967, is to hold an anniversary concert at Lotte Concert Hall on Nov. 26.The concert will feature prominent alumni musicians active in the global classical music scene.A duet by flutist Choi Na-kyung and harpist Na Hyun-sun will kick off the concert, followed by violinist Baek Ju-Young, cellist Cho Young-chang and pianist Kim Kyu-yeon, who will perform Beethoven’s Triple Concert in C Major, Op. 56.The school’s choir, comprising 110 students, will perform F. Poulenc’s “Gloria” in G Major, while Yewon School’s alumni orchestra, led by conductor Kim Dae-jin, will perform Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 in D Major “Titan.”The concert will take place at the Lotte Concert hall on Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Its aim is to celebrate the school’s 50th anniversary and reflect on the graduates’ success as well as to look toward the future of Korean classical music.Ticket prices range from 20,000 won to 100,000 won and can be purchased at ticket.interpark.com.Located in Jung-gu, Yewon School occupies a landmark status in Korea’s arts education, having fostered prominent figures in music, fine art and dance.