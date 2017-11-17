N. Korean foreign minister heads to Cuba

NATIONAL

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho is seen arriving at a New York airport in September to attend the UN General Assembly. (Yonhap)

A North Korean delegation led by its top diplomat left for Cuba Friday, the North's state media reported, in an apparent search of an ally amid international sanctions further isolating the communist North."A DPRK government delegation led by Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho left here Friday to pay an official visit to Cuba," the North's Korean Central News Agency said in a short dispatch from Pyongyang. DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.Pyongyang currently faces U.N. Security Council sanctions aimed at punishing it for its nuclear and missile provocations, including its sixth nuclear test staged Sept. 3.The sanctions include measures to cut off any shipments of luxury goods and materials that could be used in the country's nuclear and missile development programs. (Yonhap)