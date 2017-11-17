US issues anti-dumping duties on Korean tubes

BUSINESS

US Department of Commerce said Friday it issued preliminary anti-dumping duties on cold-drawn mechanical tubing from South Korea and five other nations, claiming cheap imports were hurting local companies.



In a statement, the US government said its investigation determined that companies from South Korea, Germany, China, Switzerland, India and Italy were selling their products below "fair value."





Mechanical tubing (Yonhap)

South Korean products are subject to 5.1-48 percent of preliminary duties, the department said."The dumping of goods below market value in the United States is something the Trump Administration takes very seriously," said US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in the statement. "The Department of Commerce will continue to stand up for American workers and businesses in order to ensure that everyone trades on a level playing field."Imports of cold-drawn mechanical tubing from South Korea were valued at $21.3 million in 2016, US data showed.The department is set to make its final decision on Jan. 30, 2018. (Yonhap)