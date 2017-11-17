Go to Mobile Version

Police arrest tourists who stole student’s tablet PC

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Nov 17, 2017 - 17:00
  • Updated : Nov 17, 2017 - 17:00
Police arrested two suspects for stealing a tablet PC that contained notes for the college entrance exam, or Suneung, local media reported Wednesday.

On Monday morning, three days before the original day when Korea’s national college entrance exam was to be held, a senior high school student in Gangneung, surnamed Kang, called the police after realizing that his tablet PC had gone missing. The exam has since been delayed to next week due to an earthquake in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, on Wednesday.

Kang tried to recall where he had left his tablet PC. Tracing back his steps, the student remembered that he had left it on top of an ATM machine in the local post office. 

High school seniors students study for the state-administered College Scholastic Ability Test, which is slated for November. (Yonhap)

The tablet PC contained study notes for Suneung that Kang had prepared.

Following an investigation, police said security footage showed two tourists leaving the post office with the student’s tablet PC.

With the stolen item in hand, the two suspects were seen getting on an express bus to Seoul. Police caught the two suspects on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Hongcheon rest area.

The device was reportedly returned to the student, who will take the Suneung on Thursday. 

By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)

