Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

How does one know of first snow in Seoul?

By Lim Jeong-yeo
  • Published : Nov 17, 2017 - 17:51
  • Updated : Nov 17, 2017 - 17:51
In Seoul, the first snow of the year only counts as official if it is seen and recorded by government officials stationed at Seoul’s weather station in Songwol-dong, Jongno-gu, next to Gyeonghuigung.

Early morning on Friday, social media was abuzz with sightings of snow in some parts of the capital

Opinions clashed on the accuracy of the claims. According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, although it could be true that snow fell in some parts of Seoul, it is only officially the first snow after the weather station in Seoul documents it.

There will be light rainfall in Seoul from the afternoon through evening. 

The region's first snow fell on Deogyusan in North Jeolla Province, Nov. 15 (Yonhap)


By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114