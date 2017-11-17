How does one know of first snow in Seoul?

NATIONAL

The region's first snow fell on Deogyusan in North Jeolla Province, Nov. 15 (Yonhap)

In Seoul, the first snow of the year only counts as official if it is seen and recorded by government officials stationed at Seoul’s weather station in Songwol-dong, Jongno-gu, next to Gyeonghuigung.Early morning on Friday, social media was abuzz with sightings of snow in some parts of the capitalOpinions clashed on the accuracy of the claims. According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, although it could be true that snow fell in some parts of Seoul, it is only officially the first snow after the weather station in Seoul documents it.There will be light rainfall in Seoul from the afternoon through evening.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)