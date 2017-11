MEMORIAL FOR SAMSUNG FOUNDER -- Cars presumed to be occupied by members of the Samsung Group’s owner family are seen near Hoam Art Museum in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, on Friday, when the 30th memorial ceremony for the late Samsung founder Lee Byung-chull took place. As Samsung’s de facto chief Lee Jae-yong remains jailed for corruption, the commemorative event took place with the smallest number of participants this year. (Yonhap)