Korean Navy chief to visit Thailand for defense industry ties

South Korea's top naval commander will travel to Thailand in order to promote bilateral military diplomacy and defense industry cooperation, his office said Friday.



Adm. Um Hyun-seong, the Navy chief of staff, is scheduled to leave for the Southeast Asian nation later in the day at its official invitation.





During his trip there, it added, he will attend an international ceremony to inspect warships on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.He also plans to "discuss ways to enhance military exchanges, maritime security cooperation and the arms trade" with officials from Thailand and other participating countries, according to Um's office.He will return to Seoul next Tuesday. (Yonhap)