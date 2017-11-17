Sudan to sever ties with N. Korea

NATIONAL

WASHINGTON -- Sudan committed to severing all trade and military ties with North Korea on Thursday over its nuclear weapons program, the US State Department said.



The Sudanese foreign ministry made the announcement following bilateral meetings with US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan in Khartoum.



"The United States welcomes the Government of Sudan's pledge and will continue engagement on this issue to ensure that this commitment is fully implemented," the State Department said in a statement.





(AFP)

"Isolating the North Korean regime is a top priority for the United States, and is a key element to maintaining peace and stability worldwide. The United States is grateful for Sudan's commitment to take these important steps in light of the critical threat posed by the DPRK," it added, referring to North Korea by the abbreviation for its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.Sudan is the latest country to cut off ties to Pyongyang in a bid to starve the regime of the resources to develop nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.The UN Security Council unanimously adopted sweeping new sanctions following the North's long-range missile launches in July and its sixth and most powerful nuclear test in September. (Yonhap)