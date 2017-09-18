Korean chipmakers' sales to top W100tr in 2017

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

(Yonhap)

South Korea's top two chipmakers -- Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc. -- are set to see their combined annual sales exceed 100 trillion won ($88.3 billion) this year on the back of an industry boom, industry sources said Monday.The outlook came as Samsung and SK hynix, which posted sound earnings for the first and second quarters, have been showing robust performances on higher chip prices around the globe.Samsung is expected to rake in sales of between 72 and 78 trillion won from the chip segment this year, with that of SK hynix estimated between 28 trillion won and 29 trillion won. Accordingly, the combined sales of the two giants may reach 107 trillion won.The expected revenue tally for the year marks a sharp jump from the 51 trillion won and 18.7 trillion won posted last year and in 2015, respectively.The boom in the global chipmaking industry will continue for the time being as Apple's new iPhones are anticipated to post higher-than-expected shipments, the sources said.On the back of increased revenue, Samsung Electronics is also anticipated to post a record high operating profit this year of between 32 trillion won and 36 trillion won. That of SK hynix is estimated to attain between 13 trillion won and 14 trillion won. (Yonhap)