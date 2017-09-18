Go to Mobile Version

Stocks open higher on tech gains

By Yonhap
  • Published : Sept 18, 2017 - 09:54
  • Updated : Sept 18, 2017 - 09:54
South Korean stocks opened higher Monday, as investors scooped up large-cap tech shares. 

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 9.39 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,395.46 in the first 15 minutes of trading.


Market kingpin Samsung Electronics gained 1.03 percent, and SK hynix was 2.85 percent up.

LG Chem, South Korea's top chemicals firm, advanced 0.37 percent, and AmorePacific, the country's No. 1 cosmetics firm, rose 1.4 percent. 

Hyundai Motor, No. 1 automaker, meanwhile, surrendered 0.37 percent. 

The local currency was trading at 1,131.40 won against the US dollar, up 0.30 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

