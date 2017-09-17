Seoul, Washington agree on ‘stronger, more practical’ pressure on Pyongyang

NATIONAL

Seoul and Washington will seek “stronger, and more practical” measures against North Korea, South Korea’s presidential office said Sunday.



According to Cheong Wa Dae, President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump agreed to cooperate more closely and to work with the international community to further raise the pressure on Pyongyang.



“(Moon and Trump) agreed to bring stronger and more effective sanctions and pressure to make the North Korean regime realize that provocations will bring tougher diplomatic isolation, and economic pressure that will (put the regime) on the path to ruin,” Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Park Soo-hyun said.

President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump hold a telephone conversation on Sunday. (Yonhap)