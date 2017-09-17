Dream Theater enchants Seoul fans with ‘Images and Words’

ENTERTAINMENT

John Myung (left) and John Petrucci play during Dream Theater‘s concert at Olympic Hall in Seoul on Saturday. (AIM)

Dream Theater was back in Korea for the eighth time and they did not disappoint, putting on a show for fans by performing the songs from its iconic album “Images and Words.”The legendary progressive metal band held the concert at Olympic Hall in Seoul at 6 p.m. on Saturday, which was part of the “Images, Words & Beyond” tour that commemorated the 25th anniversary for one of Dream Theater’s most successful albums.The sell-out crowd of 3,000 was treated to a serving of nostalgia and the ingenious performances of James Labrie, John Petrucci, John Myung, Jordan Rudess and Mike Mangini. They played all eight songs from the 1992 album along with other fan-favorites like “Hell’s Kitchen” and “As I Am.”An impassioned sing-along -- which appears to have become a near-trademark for Korean fans in concerts -- erupted during the energetic “Take The Time.” The song is known for its dynamic composition that varies from a soft, almost whispering ballad to galloping heavy metal, and the prolonged guitar solo by Petrucci that can only be described as sick.After Dream Theater had gone through the tracklist, the awe-struck fans chanted for an encore to which the band complied by playing the 23-minute “A Change of Seasons.” The song was a fitting end to the concert, since its live performances at its Images and Words tours in the 1990s were what first made the gigantic track famous among fans.The band, while not on-par with the likes of Bon Jovi or U2 in terms of commercial success, is one of the most acclaimed metal bands in the world. It formed in 1985 under the name “Majesty” by Petrucci, Myung and former member Mike Portnoy.While numerous member changes followed -- Portnoy’s departure in 2010 being what shocked the fans the most -- the group has retained its reputation as a living legend in the music scene.The band released “Astonishing” in 2016 and is currently gearing up to release its 14th album next year.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)