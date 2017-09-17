Korea's interior minister plans to adopt municipal police system

NATIONAL

South Korea's interior minister on Sunday reaffirmed his resolve to adopt a municipal police system as part of efforts to enhance local autonomy and decentralization.



Minister of the Interior and Safety Kim Boo-kyum said the establishment of a municipal police system will mark one of the most drastic self-reform agendas for law enforcement to provide better service to the people.





South Korea`s Minister of the Interior and Safety Kim Boo-kyum speaks in an interview with Yonhap News Agency at his office in Seoul on Sept. 17, 2017. (Yonhap)

South Korea has centralized control of law enforcement with provincial police agencies directly under the National Police Agency.Kim, 60, noted each region has its own issues which the current unilateral system cannot meet properly."We've already requested experts to draw up a plan," Kim said in an interview with Yonhap News Agency. "Police will also likely come up with their own proposals regarding this issue."Kim said regarding adjustments in the prosecution and police's investigative rights, the government is still working to find solutions. There has been debate on whether police should be given greater investigative power, independent of the prosecution."The proposals from the interior ministry and the justice ministry are very similar in context," he said. "With professors on reforming committee leading the way, and some lawmakers participating in the process of making adjustment measures if necessary, I think we'll see quick progress on this issue."Along with police reform, Kim has also put his utmost efforts into decentralization and balanced regional development since he became minister.Kim said he first plans to push fiscal decentralization, and will try to raise local tax rates. Currently, South Korea's ratio of national tax to local tax is eight to two, but the government plans to improve that ratio to six to four.Kim said his roadmap includes increasing the rate of local consumption tax, which is currently equivalent to 11 percent of value added tax, and doubling the local income tax rate. Kim, already a four-time lawmaker who also served on the National Assembly's strategy and finance committee, said such plan will create an additional 20 trillion won to help municipal governments.In order to minimize fiscal inequality between the regions, Kim said the government plans to raise the local share tax rate and expand funds for co-growth of municipalities."We will form a discussion panel inside the Office for Government Policy Coordination that involves all the related parties to execute decentralization," he said. "We will cooperate closely with finance authorities and will complete the comprehensive plan for fiscal decentralization." (Yonhap)