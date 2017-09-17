Go to Mobile Version

Lotte opens 2nd hotel in Russia

By Yonhap
  • Published : Sept 17, 2017 - 11:18
  • Updated : Sept 17, 2017 - 11:20

Lotte Hotel & Resorts said Sunday it opened its second hotel in Russia last week as it seeks to tap deeper into the overseas market.

The new hotel opened in Saint Petersburg on Friday. It launched its first Russian operation in Moscow in 2010. Lotte currently operates hotels in the United States, Vietnam, Uzbekistan and Myanmar.

Lotte Hotel & Resorts is affiliated with Lotte Group, South Korea's fifth-largest conglomerate with sprawling businesses in food, retail and construction. (Yonhap)

This undated photo provided by Lotte Hotel & Resorts shows its second hotel chain in Russia which opened in Saint Petersburg on Sept. 15, 2017. (Yonhap)

