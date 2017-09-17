Lotte opens 2nd hotel in Russia

BUSINESS

Lotte Hotel & Resorts said Sunday it opened its second hotel in Russia last week as it seeks to tap deeper into the overseas market.



The new hotel opened in Saint Petersburg on Friday. It launched its first Russian operation in Moscow in 2010. Lotte currently operates hotels in the United States, Vietnam, Uzbekistan and Myanmar.



Lotte Hotel & Resorts is affiliated with Lotte Group, South Korea's fifth-largest conglomerate with sprawling businesses in food, retail and construction. (Yonhap)



