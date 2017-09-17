Korea to carry out safety checks ahead of Chuseok holidays

NATIONAL

The South Korean government will carry out comprehensive safety checks of public facilities like subway stations and outdoor markets ahead of the upcoming Chuseok holidays, the industry ministry here said Sunday.



The inspection will take place at some 3,400 bus terminals, department stores, hotels and markets nationwide from Monday for two weeks, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



Some 2,500 inspectors will check the electricity and gas systems of such facilities.



The country will go on a 10-day-long holiday from Sept. 30 as Chuseok, or South Korea's Thanksgiving Day, falls on Oct. 4. (Yonhap)



