2 firefighters killed as burning pavilion collapses

Two firefighters were killed Sunday after being trapped in a pavilion in the city of Gangneung on South Korea's east coast that collapsed following a blaze, firefighting authorities said.



The two were extinguishing the fire at Seoknan Pavilion, one of the scenic spots around the city's Gyeongpo Lake, before the pavilion collapsed around 4:29 a.m. They were pronounced dead after being rushed to hospitals.





This photo, taken on Sept. 17, 2017, shows the rubble of Seoknan Pavilion in the city of Gangneung on South Korea`s east coast after it collapsed following a fire. (Yonhap)

About 10 minutes after the building collapsed, the firefighters, a 59-year-old and 27-year-old both identified only by their last name Lee, were rescued but were in cardiac arrest.The fire at the pavilion started around 3:51 a.m. after a fire had been extinguished at the structure the previous day, firefighters said. Built in 1956, the 10-meter-high wooden pavilion has a floor space of 40 square meters.Police and firefighting authorities are investigating what caused the accident. (Yonhap)