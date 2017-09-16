Go to Mobile Version

Beloved character actor Harry Dean Stanton dies at 91

By AP
  • Published : Sept 16, 2017 - 16:55
  • Updated : Sept 16, 2017 - 16:57
Hollywood is mourning the loss of beloved character actor Harry Dean Stanton.
 
Stanton's agent says he died at age 91 in Los Angeles on Friday.
 
Director David Lynch, a frequent collaborator, says everyone loved Stanton, who was great as a human being and beyond great as an actor.
 
Harry Dean Stanton (Yonhap)

Stanton played more than 200 roles in a career that lasted over 60 years.
 
He brought his craggy, gaunt presence to small parts in films like ``Alien,'' ``Pretty in Pink,'' and ``The Godfather Part II'' and had leading roles in the movies ``Paris, Texas'' and ``Repo Man.'' (AP)

