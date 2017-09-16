Beloved character actor Harry Dean Stanton dies at 91

Hollywood is mourning the loss of beloved character actor Harry Dean Stanton.
Stanton's agent says he died at age 91 in Los Angeles on Friday.
Director David Lynch, a frequent collaborator, says everyone loved Stanton, who was great as a human being and beyond great as an actor.
|Harry Dean Stanton (Yonhap)
Stanton played more than 200 roles in a career that lasted over 60 years.
He brought his craggy, gaunt presence to small parts in films like ``Alien,'' ``Pretty in Pink,'' and ``The Godfather Part II'' and had leading roles in the movies ``Paris, Texas'' and ``Repo Man.'' (AP)