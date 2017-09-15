Go to Mobile Version

[Photo News] UN subsidiary hosts youth speech contest for Sustainable Development Goals

By Jung Min-kyung
  • Published : Sept 15, 2017 - 20:48
  • Updated : Sept 15, 2017 - 20:53

SPEECH CONTEST -- The United Nations Project Office on Governance held its first speech contest -- "Let's Talk about SDGs" -- in Songdo, Incheon, on Friday, co-hosted with the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and Incheon Metropolitan City. A total 68 teams of university and high school students applied for the contest to share their insight on the UN-backed Sustainable Development Goals, a set of 17 goals covering global issues to be achieved by 2030. Byun Jung-yoon from Pusan National University was named the grand prize winner, while Park Yoon-sang from Yonsei University and Kim Jeong-yeon from Chungnam Samsung Academy each received top awards in their respective divisions. (UNPOG)

