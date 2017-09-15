Russia condemns North Korea's missile test

NATIONAL

A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized North Korea's latest missile launch and warned it will cause a spike in regional tensions.



Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia "resolutely condemns'' such moves and said that the missile test will "lead to the further growth of tensions and the further escalation of tensions on the (Korean) peninsula.''



Dmitry Peskov (AP)

Russia backed a resolution passed by the U.N. Security Council last week that slapped new economic sanctions on Pyongyang for its latest nuclear explosion test and missiles launches.But the Kremlin has also been critical of calls from Washington to ramp up the sanction pressure on North Korea. Last week, Putin criticized the U.S. for fueling "military hysteria'' in the region and called for a political settlement. (AP)