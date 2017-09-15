Seoul’s own missile fails midway

NATIONAL

In response to North Korea‘s missile launch Friday, South Korea fired off two ballistic missiles, but one of them crashed into the sea, sparking concern over Seoul’s missile capacity to counter the rogue regime.



According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, one Hyunmoo II-A intermediate-range ballistic missile splashed into the East Sea within a few seconds of being launched. The other flew 250 kilometers and hit its intended target accurately in a simulated pre-emptive strike.



South Korea’s military conducted the missile test almost simultaneously with that of North Korea. The North’s missile -- thought to be an intermediate-range Hwasong-12 -- blasted off at 6:57 a.m. from the vicinity of Sunan airport near Pyongyang.



“We’re trying to determine the exact cause of its failure,” said a Seoul military official who declined to reveal his identity due to the sensitivity of the issue. “We believe there was no damage to the area near the test site.”





Hyunmoo II-A missile. Yonhap