China strongly denounces NK‘s missile launch

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

BEIJING -- China strongly denounced North Korea's latest test of a ballistic missile on Friday, calling it a violation of UN Security Council resolutions."China objects to the North's move to launch missiles by using ballistic technology in violation of UNSC resolutions," China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing.She added that China will "fully" and "strictly" carry out those actions as it remains opposed to the North's missile provocations.She made the remarks in response to a question seeking Beijing's response to the North's earlier missile launch.The North fired what is presumed to be an intermediate-range ballistic missile earlier in the day that flew over Japan before landing in the North Pacific Ocean, according to military authorities here.The missile launch came days after the UNSC unanimously adopted a new set of sanctions against the North for its sixth and most powerful nuclear denotation test on Sept. 3.The spokeswoman still urged restraint among the countries involved in the North's nuclear issue, calling on them to not take any action that could heighten tensions on and around the Korean Peninsula. (Yonhap)