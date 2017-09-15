Nuke envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan vow strong response to NK missile test

NATIONAL

Kim Hong-kyun (Yonhap)

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan vowed Friday to take strong response to North Korea's new ballistic missile test, the foreign ministry said.Kim Hong-kyun, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, held emergency telephone talks respectively with his American and Japanese counterparts, Joseph Yun and Kenji Kanasugi, to discuss countermeasures to North Korea's missile launch earlier in the day, according the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.They strongly condemned the provocation as a threat to the peace and stability of the region and the international community and agreed to take "strong response measures" through their trilateral cooperation, the ministry noted.Yun also shared with Kim the result of his recent trip to Russia, the ministry also added.In the early morning, the North fired the missile from its capital Pyongyang and the missile flew some 3,700 kilometers over Japan before landing in the North Pacific Ocean. (Yonhap)