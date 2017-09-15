Genesis G70 sedan to rival premium European brands

BUSINESS

HWASEONG, Gyeonggi Province -- Genesis, a luxury auto brand spun off from South Korea’s Hyundai Motor, unveiled its third model, the G70 sedan, with aims to expand its presence in the high-end segment, the company said Friday.



Amid Hyundai’s weak performance at home and in the US, Genesis premium cars have been gaining popularity, which makes the first G70 sedan rolled out under the independent Genesis brand an important model.





(From left) Lee Sang-yup, head of Genesis Styling, Luc Donckerwolke, head of Genesis Design Center, and Bozhena Lalova, head of Genesis Color, pose next to the new Genesis G70 sedan during its an unveiling ceremony in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, Friday. (Hyundai Motor)

Luc Donckerwolke, the head of the Genesis Design Center, introducing the premium G70 midsize sedan. (Hyundai Motor)