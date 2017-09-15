Korea‘s trade remains in black for 67th straight month in Aug.

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

South Korea posted the 67th consecutive month of trade surplus in August on rising global demand, customs data showed Friday.The country's trade surplus came to $6.6 billion last month, down sharply from a surplus of $10.3 billion tallied a month earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.Asia's fourth-largest economy has posted a monthly trade surplus since February 2012.It logged $5.7 billion in trade surplus with Southeast Asian countries in August, including a surplus with Vietnam worth $2.2 billion, while it posted an excess of $3.8 billion in trade with China, its largest trading partner.Trade with the United States recorded a surplus of $1.4 billion, up slightly from $1.2 billion tallied a year ago, amid the Seoul government's efforts to reduce the goods trade imbalance with the world's largest economy.The country's exports have been on a roll since November last year on the back of growing overseas demand for Korean-made semiconductors, petrochemical products and vehicles.In August, exports jumped 17.3 percent on-year to $47.1 billion, while imports also rose 15.3 percent on-year to $40.5 billion. (Yonhap)