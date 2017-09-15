Banks' foreign currency deposits fall in August

Outstanding foreign currency deposits held by banks here reached $67.14 billion at the end of August, down $1.97 billion from a month earlier, according to the data compiled by the Bank of Korea.
Broken down, foreign currency deposits held by domestic banks came to $57.41 billion in August, down from $59.38 billion in July. The deposits at foreign lenders operating here stood at $9.73 billion, unchanged from July.
|(Yonhap)
Foreign deposits include those held by foreigners who have stayed in South Korea for more than six months, as well as foreign companies operating here.
The BOK attributed the on-month decline to a decrease in deposits in the greenback and the Japanese yen.
By currency, deposits in US dollars fell to $58.33 billion in August from $59.03 billion in July. Euro-denominated deposits came to $2.39 billion in August from $2.61 billion in July. Yen deposits were tallied at $3.75 billion in August from $4.47 billion in July, the data showed.
By holder, companies held $55.33 billion in foreign currency deposits in August, down from $56.54 billion a month earlier. Deposits held by individuals came to $11.81 billion in August, also down from $12.57 billion tallied in July, it said. (Yonhap)