S. Korea seeking to extend aid to NK despite provocations

NATIONAL

Vice spokesperson at Seoul`s unification ministry Lee Eugene (Yonhap)

South Korea reaffirmed on Friday that it will seek to extend humanitarian assistance to North Korea regardless of political considerations hours after Pyongyang carried out a new missile fiirng.North Korea fired a ballistic missile from Pyongyang one day after Seoul said it is considering offering $8 million in aid to the North through UN agencies."The government has the basic stance that humanitarian assistance to infants and pregnant women in North Korea should be maintained regardless of political situations," Lee Eugene, vice spokesperson at Seoul's unification ministry, told a press briefing.The government plans to decide whether to approve it next Thursday. If approved, it would mark the resumption of Seoul's aid to North Korea via UN organizations since December 2015.Some critics questioned the timing of Seoul's announcement as it came just days after the UN Security Council slapped fresh sanctions on Pyongyang.The sanctions included a restriction on North Korea's oil imports and a ban on its textile exports, one of its major sources for hard currency earnings."The UNSC adopted the toughest-ever sanctions resolution.... North Korea's economy is expected to inevitably take a hit," Lee said.She said that as those who are vulnerable tend to be dealt the most blows during the economic hardship, assistance to such people is needed."Seoul plans to support cereal or vaccines-provision projects for North Koreans. The government does not think that the move compromises the spirit of the United Nations," Lee said. (Yonhap)