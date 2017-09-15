BTS drops first teaser for upcoming track ‘DNA’

|A teaser image for “DNA,” the lead track of BTS’ upcoming EP “Love Yourself Seung Her.” (Bit Hit Entertainment)
On Thursday at midnight, the boy band released a minutelong clip for “DNA,” the lead track of the new EP, offering a glimpse at the K-pop act’s upcoming release.
The teaser begins with band member Jungkook whistling while he slowly walks toward the camera. After he joins the rest of the band, all clad in retro-style outfits, the six members of BTS start dancing to a rhythmic beat and melody.
According to the group’s label Big Hit Entertainment, “DNA” is about the unwavering and energetic love experienced by youths, featuring infectious whistle sounds and an acoustic guitar tune.
BTS recently made headlines for collaborating with The Chainsmokers at the American DJ duo’s concert in Seoul, where they performed the hit track “Closer.”
“Love Yourself Seung Her” is slated for release on Monday via online music streaming sites.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)