N. Korea warns US of ‘stronger’ actions as it fires missile over Japan

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

North Korea threatened Friday to take "stronger" actions against the United States in a warning that came hours after the launch of a missile over Japan.The North fired an apparent intermediate-range ballistic missile from Pyongyang earlier in the day. It marked the first launch after the UN Security Council slapped new sanctions on the wayward regime Monday."If the US continues to walk on the current course, we will take stronger actions for our self-defense," the Rodong Sinmun, a mouthpiece of the ruling party, said in a commentary."The US should face up to a grim reality and make a decision to give up its hostile policy toward Pyongyang. It should make a wise decision to detach itself from issues on the Korean Peninsula," it added.The UNSC unanimously adopted a US-led sanctions resolution Monday to punish North Korea for its sixth nuclear test, which it carried out Sept. 3.North Korea said Wednesday that it "categorically" rejected the UN sanctions, vowing to strengthen its nuclear program at a faster pace.Pyongyang fired intercontinental ballistic missiles twice in July and threatened to fire a salvo of missiles into waters near the US territory of Guam.With the missile launch, North Korea snubbed South Korea's efforts to seek engagement through humanitarian assistance.Seoul said Thursday it is considering providing US$8 million in aid to North Korea via UN agencies, adding that humanitarian help should be handled separately from political considerations.Critics raised questions about the timing of Seoul's announcement amid the North's provocations and the UNSC's adoption of fresh sanctions.A government official said that the move is not incompatible with the sanctions regime, as the latest UN resolution reaffirmed that it is not intended to negatively affect humanitarian activities for North Korean citizens. (Yonhap)