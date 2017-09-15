S. Korea condemns NK's missile launch

NATIONAL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Yonhap)

South Korea strongly condemned North Korea's latest missile launch Friday, urging Pyongyang to stop its "reckless" provocations and return to the negotiating table immediately.In a statement, the Seoul government reaffirmed its will to cope with the North's continued missile and nuclear provocations in close global coordination with the US and other countries going forward."We strongly condemn yet another ballistic missile launch by the North, following the recent ICBM-level missile tests, as it is a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions and also poses a grave challenge to the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula and the global community," the statement said."North Korea should recognize that giving up its nuclear and missile development is a genuine way to secure its security and economic development. It is urged to stop its reckless provocations immediately and come to the negotiating table," it added.The North fired a ballistic missile from the Sunan area of Pyongyang earlier in the day that traveled around 3,700 kilometers over Japan into the North Pacific Ocean. It reached a maximum altitude of 770 km, military authorities here said.The provocation came days after the UN Security Council unanimously adopted fresh sanctions against the North for its sixth and most powerful nuclear denotation test Sept. 3.It also followed the North's claim to have tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July and its firing of a missile that flew over Japan late last month."We will continue to cope with the North's nuclear and missile provocations through close coordination with the international community based on a firm alliance with the US," the statement said."The government is fully ready and able to respond to any threat from the North, and we will further strengthen our counter-capability," it added. (Yonhap)