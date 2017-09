NATIONAL

WASHINGTON -- The UN Security Council will meet Friday to discuss North Korea's latest missile launch, Reuters said, citing diplomats.The meeting has been scheduled for 3 p.m. in New York, it said.North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan early Friday (local time), just days after the UN Security Council adopted new sanctions against the regime over its sixth nuclear test on Sept. 3. (Yonhap)