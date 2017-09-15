Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Seoul stocks open lower on Pyongyang's missile launch

By Yonhap
  • Published : Sept 15, 2017 - 09:38
  • Updated : Sept 15, 2017 - 09:38
South Korean stocks opened lower Friday after North Korea fired another ballistic missile earlier in the day, further escalating geopolitical tension in the Northeast Asian region, analysts said.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 6.67 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,370.99 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Earlier in the day, the North launched a ballistic missile eastward from its capital, the country's first missile launch after the United Nations Security Council adopted a fresh sanctions resolution. 


(Yonhap)

Most large caps on the Seoul bourse traded mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics inched down 0.04 percent, while global chipmaker SK hynix was up 0.52 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,135.1 won against the US dollar, down 2.5 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114