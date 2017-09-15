Moon to preside over NSC session following NK missile test

NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will preside over a National Security Council session Friday to discuss North Korea's missile provocation earlier in the day, his office said.



Seoul's military said that Pyongyang fired off another missile from the Sunan area in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang. The Joint Chiefs of Staff found that the missile traveled some 3,700 kilometers with a maximum flight altitude of around 770 km before falling into the Pacific.



This photo, provided by the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on Sept. 3, 2017, shows President Moon Jae-in presiding over a National Security Council session at the office in Seoul. (Yonhap)

It is the first missile launch since Aug. 29 when the North blasted off an intermediate-range missile from the same region.Some observers see it as a reaction to the new UN Security Council resolution unanimously adopted this week to punish the North for its Sept. 3 nuclear test.The new provocation is expected to pose yet another challenge to Moon's drive for cross-border dialogue, which critics call too tenuous in the face of the unpredictable, pugnacious regime in Pyongyang. (Yonhap)