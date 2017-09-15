North Korea fires missile from Pyongyang over Japan: S. Korea

NATIONAL

North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan again on Friday in defiance of the international community's warnings, according to South Korea's military.



The latest in a series of the Kim Jong-un regime's provocations came three days after the U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution aimed at cutting the North's oil imports by a third.



The "unidentified" missile fired from Pyongyang flew around 3,700 kilometers over Japan into the North Pacific Ocean, said the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). It reached a maximum altitude of some 770 km, added the JCS.



The missile was launched "at around 6:57 a.m. today from the vicinity of Sunan in Pyongyang," it said.





Pedestrians look at a television screen broadcasting a news report in Tokyo on Friday, following a North Korean missile test that passed over Japan. North Korea fired an intermediate range ballistic missile eastwards over Japan and into the Pacific on September 15, the US said, its latest provocation amid high tensions over its banned weapons programs. (AFP-Yonhap)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Yonhap)

Given the trajectory and the apogee, the North seems to have fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) at a normal angle. Defense authorities here do not rule out the possibility that it was an improved medium-range ballistic missile or a type of an intercontinental ballistic missile.The South's President Moon Jae-in immediately convened a National Security Council (NSC) meeting, as the country's troops conducted a ballistic missile training in the East Sea in response to the North's latest provocation.The military fired the Hyunmoo-II missile in consideration of the distance between the training site and the Sunan airfield, which is the "origin of provocation," the JCS said.The quick response represents the military's combat readiness, it said in a statement.Japanese media also reported that the North's missile overflew its northern territory of Hokkaido.Late last month, the North lobbed a Hwasong-12 IRBM over the island nation, followed by the sixth underground nuclear test.The North threatened to send four Hwangsong-12 missiles toward Guam, roughly 3,400 km away from Pyongyang. It's apparently trying to hone the atmospheric re-entry technology for its various types of missiles.The North's ballistic missile launch Friday marked the 11th since the South's left-leaning president took office in early May. (Yonhap)