BUSINESS

Yoon Jong-kyoo

Yoon Jong-kyoo, the chairman of KB Financial Group, looks set to win a second term, as the group’s chairman nomination committee on Thursday selected him as the sole candidate for the next leader.Yoon, who has held the post since 2014, became the sole candidate as two other rivals dropped out of the race.“A final decision on whether or not to recommend him to the directors’ board will be made after an in-depth interview on Sept. 26,” the group said in a press statement.Yoon, 62, started his career at the Korea Exchange Bank in 1973 and became an accountant in the early 1990s. He was recruited by a former Kookmin Bank president in 2002 to work as the bank’s deputy president.After stepping down from the bank post in 2004 due to an accounting failure, Yoon returned to KB Financial as the CFO in 2010.