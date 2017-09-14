Walkout forces popular KBS variety show to cancel filming new episode

ENTERTAINMENT

Operational disruption caused by a major strike at KBS that has continued for more than 10 days has reached the point where filming for an episode of a popular entertainment show has been canceled, the network's labor union said Thursday.



The production team of the variety show "2 Days & 1 Night" scrapped filming slated for Sept. 15-16, said the union, which is associated with the National Union of Media Workers. It added that this has happened to the program only once before -- in 2012 when a 95-day sit-in at the network severely disrupted operations.





"2 Days & 1 Night"

"We truly understand the cause of this strike that calls for removing long-standing bad practices and a return to public broadcasting that delivers fair reporting," the production team said in a statement. "We will deliver an even funnier program to our viewers after the network's operation becomes normalized."It is still unknown if broadcasts of the program will be canceled. It is reported that there are some episodes already taped and ready to go on air.The union warned that there will be more such cases to come in the near future, since most of the entertainment production crew are participating in the walkout.The strike, involving thousands of staff, started on Sept. 4 and calls for management accused of meddling in news coverage to step down.It has caused major disruptions in program production and in the broadcasting schedule. The network has shortened its prime time news coverage and canceled some of its TV and radio shows. (Yonhap)