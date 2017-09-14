BTS to promote Seoul tourism in video ad

ENTERTAINMENT

Boy band BTS will be featured in a new video advertisement promoting the major tourist destinations of Seoul, city officials said Thursday.



The ad titled "BTS's Seoul Life" produced by the Seoul Metropolitan Government will start airing on television stations in around 100 countries this month, the city announced. It will also run on online video platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Youku Tudou.





(Yonhap)

In the video, the band's seven members will introduce key Seoul landmarks such as the newly constructed Seoullo 7017 overpass, Hangang Park and Jamsil Olympic Stadium.BTS has also been chosen as Seoul's honorary tourism ambassador, the city said. The band will travel to Japan in October to promote the South Korean capital's travel hot spots. (Yonhap)