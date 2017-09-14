Death by killer bush ticks doubles this year

NATIONAL

The deadly tick-borne disease Thrombocytopenia Syndrome is continuing its spread in South Korea, infecting 139 people as of October, according to the Korea‘s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Among infected patients, 31 have lost their lives, a twofold increase in the number of deadly incidents reported last year in the same period, the KCDC’s data showed Thursday.The syndrome, or SFTS, is an infectious disease transmitted by ticks with fatality rates ranging to as high as 30 percent in some regions.The major clinical symptoms of SFTS, which usually develop within two weeks of initial infection, include high fever, vomiting, diarrhea and multiple organ failure.Seniors over 65 and young children who engage in outside activities are most susceptible, the authority said.A vaccine has yet to be developed. The infection mostly occurs from April to November.Experts advise covering skin with clothing when outside during the period and to avoid lying on the grass.By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)