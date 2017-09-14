Go to Mobile Version

Kim Jae-joong to embark on Asia fan meeting tour

By Kim So-yeon
  • Published : Sept 14, 2017 - 17:22
  • Updated : Sept 14, 2017 - 17:22
Kim Jae-joong will kick off his Asia fan meeting tour in Seoul on Oct. 29, his agency C-Jes Entertainment said Thursday.

“Despite the concert tour earlier this year, there was a deluge of requests for Kim Jae-joong to visit from all over Asia. So we planned the fan meeting tour adding cities that he hadn’t visited on the concert tour,” the agency said.

In January, the singer kicked off his first concert tour since completing his military service. He visited nine Asian cities, including Hong Kong and Bangkok, and closed the tour in Kaohsiung, Taiwan in April. 

Kim Jae-joong (C-Jes Entertainment)
“Kim Jae-joong, who proved his influence with the successful concert tour, will show his candid self as an actor and man, as well as singer through the fan meetings,” C-Jes said.

Kim currently stars in the KBS drama “Manhole: Phil in Wonderland.”

