Bus driver charged with DUI

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A bus driver has been charged with driving under the influence, police said Thursday.Dongdaemun Police Station in Seoul said that a bus driver surnamed Lee was booked without physical detention Saturday for drunk driving.Police said Lee’s blood alcohol content was 0.063 percent, which is high enough to warrant the revocation of his license. The legal limit is 0.05 percent.A passenger became suspicious of Lee, who smelled of alcohol and was wearing sunglasses despite the cloudy weather. He reported what he saw to the police. There were 10 passengers on the bus at the time.According to the investigation, Lee had drunk with his colleagues the day before and returned home at midnight. He went to work the following day at noon and skipped a breathalyzer test before driving.The Seoul Metropolitan Government requires bus drivers to undergo the test before starting work.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)