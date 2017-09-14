Moon to receive ‘Global Citizen Award’ by US think tank

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in will receive this year’s “Global Citizen Awards” presented by US think tank Atlantic Council, the presidential office said Thursday.The annual award, which kicked off in 2010, honors individuals who “best exemplify ‘global citizenship’ through their unique contributions toward improving the state of the world,” the institute said in its press release.“I see the award is not my personal feat, but is given to all South Korean citizens who have secured democracy through the revolutionary candlelight vigils. I thank our citizens and would like to share the honor,” President Moon was quoted as saying by presidential spokesman Kwon Hyuk-ki.President Moon will attend the award ceremony on Tuesday in New York. He is scheduled to visit the US city from Sept. 18-22 to attend the UN General Assembly.Two other recipients, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chinese pianist and philanthropist Lang Lang will also be present at the event with President Moon, the institute said.The Atlantic Council said it recognized President Moon’s life-long dedication to the advocacy of human rights and democracy through his achievements as a human rights lawyer, and his efforts to defuse tensions with North Korea and contribute to regional stability.On its website, the council described President Moon’s life before he entered politics, as a human rights lawyer actively defending dissidents. It also explained that he is implementing strong reform policies to eradicate deep-rooted problems and is making efforts to resolve the North Korean nuclear crisis.As for Trudeau the think tank cited his “visionary leadership” for universal freedom, diversity, and open trade policies as the reason for the award. Pianist Lang Lang was praised for his philanthropic work to build bridges between eastern and western cultures.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)