[K-Talk] BTS, EXO take top two spots on Billboard social

BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)

EXO (S.M. Entertainment)

BTS defended its top spot on the Billboard’s Social 50 chart, while EXO took No. 2, marking the first time in the chart’s history that K-pop acts have held the top two spots.Although the group’s hotly anticipated EP “Love Yourself Seung Her” is still on its way -- set for release next Monday -- BTS remained the king of hill for the ninth straight week. Overall, it marks BTS’ 39th week at No. 1.EXO made an impressive surge from No. 10 a week earlier to No. 2, having recently released its repackaged album “The War: The Power of Music.”Last month, the boy band was praised as possibly “the most stylish K-pop band of all time” by US fashion magazine Vogue.BTS recently became the first K-pop artist to make it on the Billboard 200 chart with four consecutive albums, and won as the top social artist at the Billboard Music Awards in May, edging out pop sensations Justin Bieber and Arianna Grande.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)