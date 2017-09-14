Go to Mobile Version

Seoul shares tad higher in late morning on Wall Street gains

By Yonhap
  • Published : Sept 14, 2017 - 11:46
  • Updated : Sept 14, 2017 - 11:46
South Korean stocks traded mildly higher late Thursday morning as individual investors scooped up large-cap tech shares, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index inched up 0.71 point, or 0.03 percent, to 2,360.89 as of 11:20 a.m.


On Wednesday (local time), US stocks closed at fresh record highs, with the S&P 500 inching up 0.1 percent and the Dow gaining 0.2 percent.

 Most large caps traded mixed, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics adding 0.89 percent and SK hynix, a major chipmaker, advancing 1.06 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,132.2 won against the US dollar, down 3.7 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

