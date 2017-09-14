Bongeunsa to offer Korean culture program for Chuseok

LIFE&STYLE

(Bongeunsa Temple)

Bongeunsa Temple plans to hold a tea ceremony celebrating the Chuseok holiday, offering separate sessions for children and adults.The ceremony will take place on Sept. 28, Oct. 5, 6, 12 and 19 for two hours from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The fee for each session is 20,000 won ($18) for both children and adults.For the children sessions, up to 10 Korean or foreign children aged between 6 and 8 can apply on a first-come, first-served basis. The children should be accompanied by guardians or parents. The tea ceremony for adults is available only for foreigners.Children may bring their traditional Korean clothes, or rent hanbok -- Korean traditional costumes -- from Bongeunsa free of charge.For further information, call 02-3218-4826.