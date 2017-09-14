Bongeunsa to offer Korean culture program for Chuseok

The ceremony will take place on Sept. 28, Oct. 5, 6, 12 and 19 for two hours from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The fee for each session is 20,000 won ($18) for both children and adults.
|(Bongeunsa Temple)
For the children sessions, up to 10 Korean or foreign children aged between 6 and 8 can apply on a first-come, first-served basis. The children should be accompanied by guardians or parents. The tea ceremony for adults is available only for foreigners.
Children may bring their traditional Korean clothes, or rent hanbok -- Korean traditional costumes -- from Bongeunsa free of charge.
For further information, call 02-3218-4826.
(khnews@heraldcorp.com)