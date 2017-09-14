Kuwait submits implementation report on Resolution 2371

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Kuwait has submitted its plans on how to carry out the UN Security Council's sanctions adopted last month against North Korea, a UN website showed Thursday.Kuwait is the first UN member state that has submitted its implementation report on Resolution 2371 to the council. It was turned in together with plans relating to seven other previous resolutions, according to the website for the UNSC's committee on North Korea sanctions.The content of the report has yet to be disclosed.On Aug. 5, the UNSC unanimously adopted the resolution in response to the North's claim to have tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July. It includes a ban on all exports of coal, iron and iron ore, and a freeze on the number of its people working overseas.All UN member states are asked to submit their implementation plans to the council within 90 days of a resolution's approval. The deadline for Resolution 2371 is Nov. 3.On Monday, the UNSC adopted another sanctions resolution, which includes restrictions on fuel supplies to North Korea following Pyongyang's sixth and most powerful nuclear detonation test conducted Sept. 3. (Yonhap)