Moon named winner of Atlantic Council's Global Citizen Awards

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in has been named a winner of this year's Global Citizen Awards by the US think tank the Atlantic Council in recognition of his contribution to democracy, his office said Thursday.



Moon will receive the award in a dinner ceremony next week when he travels to New York for the UN General Assembly, the office said. The two other winners are Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chinese pianist Lang Lang.



The Atlantic Council's website gave brief biographies of the three recipients.



"President Moon is implementing strong reform policies to resolve daunting, major issues ranging from eradicating deep-rooted problems that exist in the political and economic system to addressing the North Korean nuclear crisis and creating jobs," it said about Moon.Previous recipients include former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde."I believe this is an award not for me, but for the South Korean people who defended democracy through a candlelight revolution," Moon said, referring to a wave of candlelight rallies that led to the ouster of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye for corruption."I thank the people and pass this honor (to them)," he said. (Yonhap)