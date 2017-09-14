[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

Baby (Ansel Elgort) is a skilled getaway driver, who chauffeurs robbers seeking to flee crime scenes quickly and lives in Atlanta, Georgia. He meets a waitress named Debora (Lily James) at a diner, and the two start dating. He begins to dream of ditching his lifestyle and pursuing a normal life. But Baby’s next robbery goes awry and he narrowly manages to evade the police. Baby’s boss Doc (Kevin Spacey), a heist mastermind, forces him into one more gig.Byung-soo (Sol Kyung-gu), a former serial killer, is now an emaciated elderly man suffering from early stage Alzheimer’s disease. His unsuspecting daughter Eun-hee (Kim Seol-hyun) looks after her erratic father, who disappears for lengthy periods into a bamboo forest. During one of his outings, Byung-soo’s car collides into the car of police officer Tae-joo (Kim Nam-gil), who seems to have a corpse hidden in his trunk. The two instinctively recognize each other as killers.It is the 28th century. Species from all corners of the universe have formed a federation and come together to build Alpha, a sort of galactic capital. They live in harmony there, exchanging knowledge and culture. Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are federal agents who keep the order of space. The two set out on a mission to retrieve a rare treasure, and uncover the secret behind the mysterious destruction of an entire planet and intelligent species.South Korean intelligence agent Park Jae-hyuk (Jang Dong-gun) is tasked with overseeing North Korean criminal Kim Kwang-il (Lee Jong-suk), a psychopathic serial killer who has tortured and murdered dozens of women. Police investigator Chae I-do (Kim Myung-min) seeks to capture Kim and bring him to justice. Chae is blocked, however, by an insurmountable wall of international powers who seek to protect and retrieve information from Kim, the much-guarded family member of a high-ranking North Korean official.