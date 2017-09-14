Tottenham's Son Heung-min scores 1st goal of season

SPORTS

In this photo released by The Associated Press on Sept. 13, 2017, Tottenham Hotspur`s Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group H match between Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium in London. (Yonhap)

Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean attacker Son Heung-min has scored his first goal of the season in his club's victory at a European club competition.Son, who started as left winger, netted the opening goal in the Spurs' 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in Group H match at the UEFA Champions League at Wembley Stadium in London on Wednesday (local time). The 25-year-old found the net with his left foot just four minutes after the kickoff.This was Son's first goal of the 2017-18 season. He has appeared in four English Premier League matches for the Spurs but has yet to score a goal.If including his international duty, Son ended a four-month goal drought. The former Bayer Leverkusen man last scored on May 18 when he grabbed a brace against Leicester City in the Spurs' 6-1 win in the EPL. Since then, he suffered a broken forearm during South Korea's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Qatar in June and was left out of the Spurs' preseason tour.Son now has five goals at the UEFA Champions League. He had scored three goals for Leverkusen during the 2014-15 season.It was also Son's 30th goal for the Spurs since he joined the London club in 2015.Son enjoyed a fine 2016-2017 season with the Spurs, netting 21 goals in all competitions to become the top South Korean scorer in a single European season. Last season, his first goal came on Sept. 10, 2016, when he scored twice against Stoke City in the EPL.Son also proved he is especially strong when facing German Bundesliga giants Dortmund. Including his stints with Hamburger SV and Leverkusen, he now has seven goal in nine matches against Dortmund. (Yonhap)